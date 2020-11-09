System Of A Down drummer urges fans to ‘fight for’ Donald Trump, insisting ‘This election is not over’

While world leaders and rock stars alike have offered their congratulations to US president-elect Joe Biden for his historic victory over President Trump in last week’s US election, System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has echoed the words of the outgoing tenant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington DC by insisting “This election is not over.”

Questioning whether Senator Biden achieved his victory “without fraud or collusion”, Dolmayan posted a photo of Donald Trump on his Instagram account which features the caption, ‘He’s fought for us since day one. Now it’s time to fight for [him].’

Accompanying the photo, Dolmayan writes: “If the will of the American people is that Joe Biden is president then so be it but only if he achieved this without fraud or collusion. This president has been under attack for nearly five years by all media both social and otherwise along with massive corporations and the lifelong politicians who have been actively attacking him since he decided to run. Why?He dealt with a worldwide pandemic crisis and a total shutdown of the economy perpetuated and instigated by his opponents in the hopes that our economy would crash and that he would be blamed . Massive violent protests ( they will go away if Biden is elected )that were most certainly instigated by his opposition to destabilize our nation and erode trust in our system. If Biden wins all of these protests will disappear and there will be a quick end to the pandemic , don’t fall for it. You will probably never see another non politician run for this office again ,that is our loss. This election is not over nor should it be without complete transparency.”

There is, at present, no evidence of the fraud or collusion to which Dolmayan refers.

Last week, System of A Down released their first new material in 15 years. Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz are available to purchase on the band's Bandcamp page, with proceeds going to the Armenia Fund, a charity organisation who provide assistance to those in need in Artsakh [a breakaway state in the South Caucasus of Eastern Europe and Western Asia] and Armenia.

In a statement on Bandcamp, the band say, "We as System Of A Down have just released new music for the first time in 15 years. The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. These two songs, Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia.”

"We’re proud to share these songs with you and hope you enjoy listening to them. Further, we encourage you to read on to learn more about their origins and once you do, hope you are inspired to speak out about the horrific injustices and human rights violations occurring there now. Most importantly and urgently, we humbly implore you to donate, in sums small or large to help those adversely affected with what are ever growing accounts of crimes against humanity.”