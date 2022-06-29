See Oli Sykes as a futuristic cyborg in collaboration with Alice Longyu Gao on Believe The Hype

Oli Sykes has collaborated with genre-bending artist Alice Longyu Gao on new track, Believe The Hype.

Accompanying the release is a startling music video which sees the pair slathered in silver body point while sporting robotic-like embellishments and futuristic garments. The visual was directed by Grace McCarthy and Gao herself.

The Bring Me The Horizon frontman reportedly reached out to China-born singer songwriter Gao on social media after being inspired by her music, which lead to the pair teaming up for the unique collab.

Speaking of the track and her persona as an artist, Gao explains, “I am an inventor. I am the type of artist that people need to enjoy the awesomeness in person.

"I am creating exceptional art, and I have to use 95 per cent of my time to fight to be heard, to be seen, and to perform. At the end of the day I just want to make great art that lasts, that nurtures everyone, that heals me. However living in this capitalistic world gives me way too much anxiety, discrimination, and exhaustion. Believe The Hype is a temporary pill for myself to deal with all of that.”

To celebrate the track's release, Sykes and Gao will be hosting a one-off launch party tonight (June 29) at London's Space 289 venue from 8pm-12am UK time.



Playing as special guests will be Caro (Planet 1999), BABii, GIRLI, and Ezekiel. Fans can sign up via the website.

Listen to Believe The Hype below:

Bring Me The Horizon will be dropping their new single sTraNgeRs on July 6.