Sebastian Bach in UK return

Sebastian Bach will play a short run of UK shows in July, he's revealed.
They follow his appearance at this year’s Sonisphere festival and form part of a wider European trek.
The veteran vocalist last week released a video for his track Temptation, taken from solo album Give ‘Em Hell, to be launched on April 21 via Frontiers Records. View it below.
He says of the work: “As a rock fan I listen to it every single day. As a musician, I honestly feel like I have reached a new level of album recording. As an audiophile, I could not be more blown away by the sound.”
Tour dates
Jul 05: Sonisphere
Jul 07: Manchester Academy
Jul 08: Wolverhampton Civic
Jul 09: London O2 Academy Islington
Give ‘Em Hell tracklist
- Hell Inside My Head 2. Harmony 3. All My Friends Are Dead 4. Temptation 5. Push Away 6. Dominator 7. Had Enough 8. Gun To A Knife Fight 9. Rock N Roll Is A Vicious Game 10. Taking Back Tomorrow 11. Disengaged 12. Forget You