Sebastian Bach in UK return

Sebastian Bach will play a short run of UK shows in July, he's revealed.

They follow his appearance at this year’s Sonisphere festival and form part of a wider European trek.

The veteran vocalist last week released a video for his track Temptation, taken from solo album Give ‘Em Hell, to be launched on April 21 via Frontiers Records. View it below.

He says of the work: “As a rock fan I listen to it every single day. As a musician, I honestly feel like I have reached a new level of album recording. As an audiophile, I could not be more blown away by the sound.”

Tour dates

Jul 05: Sonisphere

Jul 07: Manchester Academy

Jul 08: Wolverhampton Civic

Jul 09: London O2 Academy Islington

Give ‘Em Hell tracklist