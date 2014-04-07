Trending

Sebastian Bach in UK return

By Classic Rock  

He'll play short run of shows after Sonisphere set to support upcoming album Give 'Em Hell

Sebastian Bach will play a short run of UK shows in July, he's revealed.

They follow his appearance at this year’s Sonisphere festival and form part of a wider European trek.

The veteran vocalist last week released a video for his track Temptation, taken from solo album Give ‘Em Hell, to be launched on April 21 via Frontiers Records. View it below.

He says of the work: “As a rock fan I listen to it every single day. As a musician, I honestly feel like I have reached a new level of album recording. As an audiophile, I could not be more blown away by the sound.”

Tour dates

Jul 05: Sonisphere

Jul 07: Manchester Academy

Jul 08: Wolverhampton Civic

Jul 09: London O2 Academy Islington

Give ‘Em Hell tracklist

  1. Hell Inside My Head 2. Harmony 3. All My Friends Are Dead 4. Temptation 5. Push Away 6. Dominator 7. Had Enough 8. Gun To A Knife Fight 9. Rock N Roll Is A Vicious Game 10. Taking Back Tomorrow 11. Disengaged 12. Forget You
