Weiland brings in Jane's & Alice man for Wildabouts

Scott Weiland And The Wildabouts have named Australian guitarist Nick Maybury as their replacement for the late Jeremy Brown.

Maybury has played with Jane’s Addiction men Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro plus Alice Cooper and others since moving to the US.

Brown died suddenly last month, on the day The Wildabouts released their debut album Blaster.

Weiland says via Facebook: “Jeremy had big shoes and no one can fill them. He was my best friend and my collaborator. But we have to soldier on – Nick is an incredible player and is a great fit for the Wildabouts.”

Yesterday, Weiland hit back at comments about his drug history from Filter’s Richard Patrick and said: “I have worked my ass off to repair the reputation I created by being thoughtless years ago.”

Meanwhile, supergroup Art Of Anarchy have released a behind-the-scenes video shot during the making of their promo for lead track ’Til The Dust Is Gone. It shows Weiland on set alongside Guns n’Roses guitarist Bumblefoot and Disturbed bassist John Moyer – even though he’s insisted he didn’t know who was in the band when he worked with them.