Scorsese to direct Ramones movie

Martin Scorsese is to direct a dramatisation about the Ramones, which is expected to launch in 2016 – the 40th anniversary of band’s formation, it’s been reported.

Nothing more has been revealed about the film, other than Scorsese’s involvement, although the acclaimed director isn’t expected to start on the project until he wraps up his movie Silence, which heads into production next year.

The group’s last original member Tommy Ramone died in July after a battle with cancer, but plans for a celebration of the band’s music in 2016 are in full swing.

Jeff Jampol, who co-manages the group’s estate with Dave Frey, says a variety of projects aside from the film are in the works to commemorate the band’s anniversary, including a documentary and book.

He tells Billboard: “We’re looking at a documentary on the Ramones – we just secured a tonne of footage, much of which has never been seen before.

“You’ll see a book coming – a story of the band’s formation and those first few records and the craziness that happened. It’ll be a combination of prose, photographs, memorabilia and posters, just kind of documenting the scene.”

Jampol continues: “You’re gonna see some really interesting combinations of music, new music, remastered music and apparel. As far as apparel goes, authenticity is the foundation of everything. And luckily, when you have a genius artist like the Ramones, you don’t have to spin it.”