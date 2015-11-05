Scorpions stream Midnight Blues Jam

Scorpions have made a previously unheard demo available to stream.

The demo version of Midnight Blues Jam is included as a bonus track on the reissue of 1977 album Taken By Force. Scorpions reissue the record on November 6 (Friday), along with World Wide Live, Love At First Sting, Savage Amusement, Lovedrive, Animal Magnetism and Tokyo Tapes to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary.

A limited-edition, numbered vinyl box set is also planned.

On the reissue packages, the band say: “We really worked on the material to improve the sound quality, but always taking great care to preserve its original feel.”

