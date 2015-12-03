Scorpions release Robot Man stream

Scorpions have released a ‘photo video’ for their track Robot Man from their Tokyo Tapes reissue.

It originally featured on the German outfit’s 1978 album, which has been reissued along with seven records from their back catalogue.

Tokyo Tapes, Taken By Force (1977), Lovedrive (1979), Animal Magnetism (1980), Blackout (1982), Love At First Sting (1984), World Wide Live (1985) and Savage Amusement (1988) are out now and available in various formats from the band’s official website.

On the packages, the band said: “We really worked on the material to improve the sound quality, but always taking great care to preserve its original feel.”

Scorpions released their documentary Forever And A Day on Blu-ray, DVD and digital last month.

They’re currently on the road across Europe.

Scorpions: Reissues