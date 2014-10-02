Trending

Schnauser launch Protein For Everyone trailer

View 5-minute promo for album about selling body parts to be made into food

Schnauser have released a trailer for their album Protein For Everyone, which is out now via Esoteric Antenna.

The Bristol outfit aimed to balance pop sensibilities with “inappropriate glockenspiel and fuzz bass” for the record, set in a world where people can sell parts of their body to food processing firms for “easy money.”

The five-minute preview follows a shorter clip launched last month.

Protein For Everyone tracklist

  1. Grey or Blue

  2. Protein for Everyone

  3. National Grid

  4. The Reason They’re Alive

  5. Split

  6. Buon Natalie

  7. Disposable Outcomes

