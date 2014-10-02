Schnauser launch Protein For Everyone trailer

Schnauser have released a trailer for their album Protein For Everyone, which is out now via Esoteric Antenna.
The Bristol outfit aimed to balance pop sensibilities with “inappropriate glockenspiel and fuzz bass” for the record, set in a world where people can sell parts of their body to food processing firms for “easy money.”
The five-minute preview follows a shorter clip launched last month.
Protein For Everyone tracklist
Grey or Blue
Protein for Everyone
National Grid
The Reason They’re Alive
Split
Buon Natalie
Disposable Outcomes