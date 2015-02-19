Scabbia not afraid to explore dark side of life

Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia says the band will never shy away from exploring the dark side of life in their music.

Scabbia backs fellow singer Andrea Ferro’s belief that their next album will be heavier thanks to the addition of new drummer Ryan Blake Folden. And she insists their lyrics will reflect whatever is going on in their lives at the time – whether joyous or desperate.

The band’s last album, 2014’s Broken Crown Halo, is noted for its dark themes, but Scabbia says that doesn’t make it a negative album.

She tells MetalPR: “Music for us is sort of self-therapy. We push all out feelings, positive and negative in our music. When we wrote the lyrics we were going through illnesses in the family, deaths of loved ones, break ups.

“Although with Broken Crown Hero we went through bad moments, it doesn’t mean that it’s a negative album. It’s more of a way for us to say that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Whenever you’re experiencing something bad, when there’s bullshit in your life, whenever you’re sad, there’s always time to touch the bottom and rise again.

“Life is made of ups and downs and we’re not afraid to explore the darker side. We feel comfortable in both parts of life, because we know that’s part of life itself.”

She adds that the band will spend most of 2015 working on the follow-up and says fans should expect a heavier dynamic.

She reveals: “There will be melody, for sure, because that’s part of our Italian heritage. And I like melody in songs. I like the heaviness of the songs, but I also like when you hear a song and you can remember parts of the song itself.

“So I believe that the next record might be heavier, because we have a new drummer, so he will probably be experimenting more on his side.

“But the main composers, the main songwriters are still in the band, so I don’t think it’s gonna be something that worries us. I mean, we feel pretty confident that we will come up with a great record, and we can’t wait to start.”