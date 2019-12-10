Saxon, Orange Goblin and more confirmed for Bloodstock 2020

Bloodstock Open Air have announced the names of five more artists who will play at next year’s festival.

The festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 6-9, 2020, with Judas Priest, Behemoth and Devin Townsend previously announced as the main stage headline acts.

And today it’s been confirmed that Saxon, Orange Goblin, Conjurer, The Night Flight Orchestra and Unleash The Archers will also play across the weekend.

Saxon will hit the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Sunday, as will Orange Goblin.

Conjurer have secured a main stage slot on the Saturday, while The Night Flight Orchestra – who feature members of Soilwork and Arch Enemy – will headline the Sophie Lancaster Stage on the Thursday evening.

Canadian outfit Unleash The Archers will play the Sophie Stage on the Sunday.

It’s also been revealed that fans will be able to help choose Devin Townsend’s Friday setlist by voting on the Bloodstock Facebook page – so if there’s a Strapping Young Lad deep cut you’d like to hear or a Devin Townsend Project track, then now’s your chance!

For tickets and more information about Bloodstock 2020, visit the official website.