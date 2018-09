Rising South Coast thrashers Savage Messiah have a rather splendid new video out.

Featuring, amongst other things, a scary, pig-faced pope-looking character and Game Of Thones star and famed contortionist Pixie Le Knot, it’s probably a safe bet that this is unlike any other metal video you’re likely to see this week. That, plus the track slays.

Watch Hellblazer below…

Savage Messiah - Hellblazer

The song comes from incoming Savage Messiah album The Fateful Dark, out March 10 via Earache. Pre-order the album here.