'Satanic school bus' slammed by mum

Unnamed woman outraged after claiming brake lights look like pentagrams

An angry mum in Tennessee has exploded with fury after claiming the tail lights of a local school bus are pentagrams.

She saw the patterns in the LED cluster behind the red circular casings, took a photo, and has demanded action from Durham School Services in Cordova – partly because she says Christians aren’t allowed to display crosses on vehicles.

WMC Action News 5 reports: “Anyone who fears a God, if not God and Jesus Christ, should be outraged. If you can’t put a cross on there, you can’t put a pentagram on it.”

The news service says they won’t reveal her name because she’s “getting death threats for her views.”

Education bosses haven’t commented. One Wiccan told the news service: “Go find out if it was intentional.” She added that the pentagram sign isn’t Satanic or evil in the first place, saying: “Find out what it really means before you start getting riled up and all worked up about something.”

