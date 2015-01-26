'Satanic school bus' slammed by mum

An angry mum in Tennessee has exploded with fury after claiming the tail lights of a local school bus are pentagrams.

She saw the patterns in the LED cluster behind the red circular casings, took a photo, and has demanded action from Durham School Services in Cordova – partly because she says Christians aren’t allowed to display crosses on vehicles.

WMC Action News 5 reports: “Anyone who fears a God, if not God and Jesus Christ, should be outraged. If you can’t put a cross on there, you can’t put a pentagram on it.”

The news service says they won’t reveal her name because she’s “getting death threats for her views.”

Education bosses haven’t commented. One Wiccan told the news service: “Go find out if it was intentional.” She added that the pentagram sign isn’t Satanic or evil in the first place, saying: “Find out what it really means before you start getting riled up and all worked up about something.”