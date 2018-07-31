Sammy Hagar previews new material from The Circle

Sammy Hagar has previewed new material from supergroup The Circle.

The band featuring Hagar and his former Van Halen bassist bandmate Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham’s only previous release was the live album At Your Service, which arrived back in 2015. It was then followed by a DVD documenting the run later that year.

It featured songs by Van Halen, Montrose and Led Zeppelin, with the upcoming album expected to be their first of all-new material.

Judging by Hagar’s post, the featured track is the last song on the record which should launch in January.

Check out the video below.

Hagar will hold the inaugural High Tide Beach Party & Car Show on October 6 at Huntington State Beach in California.

The Circle will play at the event, which will also see appearances from the Red Rocker’s Chickenfoot bandmate Joe Satriani, former Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon and more.