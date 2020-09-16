Sabaton’s building block recreation of a World War 1 battle is strangely moving

Sabaton have displayed great visual flair in bringing to life songs from their 2019 album The Great War, and with their new video for The Future Of Warfare, the Swedes have once again raised the bar.
Joakim Brodén’s band have chosen to pay tribute to the sacrifices made at The Battle of Flers-Courcelette, which began on September 15, 1916 and saw the French and British armies take on the German 1st Army, via the medium of building bricks. Unorthodox, certainly, but the end results are strangely moving.
As previously announced, Sabaton have lined up a huge Swedish tour to kickstart their 2021.
Sabaton 2021 Swedish tour
Jan 22: Karlstad Nöjesfabriken
Jan 23: Örebro Conventum
Jan 25: Umeå Idun, Folkets hus
Jan 26: Östersund Folkets hus
Jan 28: Piteå Pite Havsbad
Jan 29: Luleå Kulturens hus
Jan 30: Skellefteå Folkparken
Feb 01: Helsingborg Sundspärlan
Feb 02: Malmö Slagthusetmmx
Feb 03: Halmstad Live
Feb 04: Trollhättan Folkets Hus
Feb 06: Ronneby Klubb Ron
Feb 07: Eskilstuna Lokomotivet
Feb 08: Uppsala Konsert & Kongress
Feb 09: Huskvarna Folkets Park
Feb 10: Kristianstad Södra Kasern
Feb 12: Älmhult Arenan
Feb 13: Borås Ahaga
Feb 14: Linköping Konsert & Kongress
Feb 15: Kalmar Kalmarsalen
Feb 17: Norrköping Flygeln
Feb 18: Gävle Gasklockorna
Feb 19: Borlänge Galaxen
Feb 20: Falun Magasinet
Feb 22: Sundsvall Avenyn
Feb 24: Värnamo Gummifabriken
Feb 25: Mölnlycke Råda Rum
Feb 26: Karlshamm Bellevueparken
Feb 27: Skövde Valhall