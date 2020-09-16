Sabaton’s building block recreation of a World War 1 battle is strangely moving

Sabaton have displayed great visual flair in bringing to life songs from their 2019 album The Great War, and with their new video for The Future Of Warfare, the Swedes have once again raised the bar.

Joakim Brodén’s band have chosen to pay tribute to the sacrifices made at The Battle of Flers-Courcelette, which began on September 15, 1916 and saw the French and British armies take on the German 1st Army, via the medium of building bricks. Unorthodox, certainly, but the end results are strangely moving.

As previously announced, Sabaton have lined up a huge Swedish tour to kickstart their 2021.

Sabaton 2021 Swedish tour

Jan 22: Karlstad Nöjesfabriken

Jan 23: Örebro Conventum

Jan 25: Umeå Idun, Folkets hus

Jan 26: Östersund Folkets hus

Jan 28: Piteå Pite Havsbad

Jan 29: Luleå Kulturens hus

Jan 30: Skellefteå Folkparken

Feb 01: Helsingborg Sundspärlan

Feb 02: Malmö Slagthusetmmx

Feb 03: Halmstad Live

Feb 04: Trollhättan Folkets Hus

Feb 06: Ronneby Klubb Ron

Feb 07: Eskilstuna Lokomotivet

Feb 08: Uppsala Konsert & Kongress

Feb 09: Huskvarna Folkets Park

Feb 10: Kristianstad Södra Kasern

Feb 12: Älmhult Arenan

Feb 13: Borås Ahaga

Feb 14: Linköping Konsert & Kongress

Feb 15: Kalmar Kalmarsalen

Feb 17: Norrköping Flygeln

Feb 18: Gävle Gasklockorna

Feb 19: Borlänge Galaxen

Feb 20: Falun Magasinet

Feb 22: Sundsvall Avenyn

Feb 24: Värnamo Gummifabriken

Feb 25: Mölnlycke Råda Rum

Feb 26: Karlshamm Bellevueparken

Feb 27: Skövde Valhall