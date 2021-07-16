Sabaton cover Manowar’s Kingdom Come as a tribute to the oiled-up Kings Of Metal

Sabaton have shared a cover of Manowar’s Kingdom Come , recorded both as a tribute to Joey DeMaio’s Kings Of Metal, and as a video game collaboration.

The ‘Sabowar’ anthem is being released as a two-track single, backed with Metal Trilogy, a a medley of three Sabaton songs, Metal Ripper, Metal Crüe and Metal Machine.



Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström says, “Our fans have spoken. YOU requested the release of this song everywhere, so this is for all of you! This recording was meant to be a tribute to Manowar and a collaboration with a video game bearing the same name, when we recorded it a few years ago. We are happy to see that you appreciate the song so much, and we have paid attention to your wishes and requests. You asked for it, you got it!”

Set for physical release on August 27, all 666 copies of the limited Black/Red Spot 12 inch vinyl are already sold out.



The Swedes will embark upon a 26 city, 17 countries European tour in the spring of 2022, with The Hu and Lordi in tow.

Sundström says, “We have all been waiting for far too long for this... And we are more ready than ever. By the time we start this tour we will have a whole treasure chest of new songs to play along with a lot of other surprises. You do not want to miss The Tour to End All Tours.”

The Tour To End All Tours tour dates are as follows:

Mar 04 Oslo, Spektrum NOR

Mar 05 Stockholm, Avicii Arena SWE

Mar 06 Copenhagen, Royal Arena DEN

Mar 08 Hamburg, Barclays ArenaMar GER

Mar 09 Esch-zur-Alzette, Rockhal LUX

Mar 11 Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena GER

Mar 12 Prague, O2 Arena CZE

Mar 13 Budapest, Arena HUN

Mar 15 Milan, Lorenzini District ITA

Mar 16 Geneva, Arena SWI

Mar 18 London, The SSE Arena, Wembley ENG

Mar 19 Leeds, First Direct Arena ENG

Mar 20 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena WAL

Mar 22 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro SCO

Mar 24 Antwerp, Sportpaleis BEL

Mar 25 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome NL

Mar 26 Leipzig, Quarterback Immo.Arena GER

Mar 28 Paris, La Seine Musicale FRA

Mar 30 Vienna, Stadthalle AUS

Mar 31 Munich, Olympiahalle GER

Apr 1 Cologne, Lanxess Arena GER

Apr 2 Hannover, ZAG Arena GER

Apr 4 Krakow, Tauron Arena POL

Apr 6 Tallinn, Saku Arena EST

Apr 8 Kuopio, Kuopio Hall FIN

Apr 9 Helsinki, Hartwall Arena FIN