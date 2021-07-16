Sabaton cover Manowar’s Kingdom Come as a tribute to the oiled-up Kings Of Metal

Sabaton have shared a cover of Manowar’s Kingdom Come , recorded both as a tribute to Joey DeMaio’s Kings Of Metal, and as a video game collaboration.
The ‘Sabowar’ anthem is being released as a two-track single, backed with Metal Trilogy, a a medley of three Sabaton songs, Metal Ripper, Metal Crüe and Metal Machine.
Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström says, “Our fans have spoken. YOU requested the release of this song everywhere, so this is for all of you! This recording was meant to be a tribute to Manowar and a collaboration with a video game bearing the same name, when we recorded it a few years ago. We are happy to see that you appreciate the song so much, and we have paid attention to your wishes and requests. You asked for it, you got it!”
Set for physical release on August 27, all 666 copies of the limited Black/Red Spot 12 inch vinyl are already sold out.
The Swedes will embark upon a 26 city, 17 countries European tour in the spring of 2022, with The Hu and Lordi in tow.
Sundström says, “We have all been waiting for far too long for this... And we are more ready than ever. By the time we start this tour we will have a whole treasure chest of new songs to play along with a lot of other surprises. You do not want to miss The Tour to End All Tours.”
The Tour To End All Tours tour dates are as follows:
Mar 04 Oslo, Spektrum NOR
Mar 05 Stockholm, Avicii Arena SWE
Mar 06 Copenhagen, Royal Arena DEN
Mar 08 Hamburg, Barclays ArenaMar GER
Mar 09 Esch-zur-Alzette, Rockhal LUX
Mar 11 Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena GER
Mar 12 Prague, O2 Arena CZE
Mar 13 Budapest, Arena HUN
Mar 15 Milan, Lorenzini District ITA
Mar 16 Geneva, Arena SWI
Mar 18 London, The SSE Arena, Wembley ENG
Mar 19 Leeds, First Direct Arena ENG
Mar 20 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena WAL
Mar 22 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro SCO
Mar 24 Antwerp, Sportpaleis BEL
Mar 25 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome NL
Mar 26 Leipzig, Quarterback Immo.Arena GER
Mar 28 Paris, La Seine Musicale FRA
Mar 30 Vienna, Stadthalle AUS
Mar 31 Munich, Olympiahalle GER
Apr 1 Cologne, Lanxess Arena GER
Apr 2 Hannover, ZAG Arena GER
Apr 4 Krakow, Tauron Arena POL
Apr 6 Tallinn, Saku Arena EST
Apr 8 Kuopio, Kuopio Hall FIN
Apr 9 Helsinki, Hartwall Arena FIN