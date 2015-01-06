Rush Song Of The Day - The Twilight Zone

The Twilight Zone (from 2112, 1976)

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog, and in the same issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs. Over the next few weeks we’ll be bringing you some of those choices. This issue, producer Terry Brown, who engineered the band’s debut and worked with the band as producer on every album from 1975’s Fly By Night to 1982’s Signals. Terry has chosen The Twilight Zone from the band’s 2112 album.

“The Twilight Zone is a little gem with a very strong lead guitar motif from Alex, Ged’s verse vocals up in the stratosphere and then the chorus slipping into an eerie flanged vocal that is in the ‘zone’. This is all held together by Neil’s very concise, driving percussion closing with the airy guitar solo which makes this (one of) my favourite Rush tunes.”/o:p

