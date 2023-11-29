Rush's Geddy Lee scores top five placing on the Sunday Times Bestseller List with My Effin' Life memoir

Rush vocalist/bassist Geddy Lee has scored a solo chart hit, by debuting at number five on the Sunday Times Bestseller List (General Hardbacks) with his newly-publisher memoir My Effin' Life.

The book sold 6,635 copies in the UK last week, and was outsold only by Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by late Friends star Matthew Perry, The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, Rambling Man by comedian Billy Connolly, and Diddly Squat: Pigs Might Fly by TV presenter/columnist Jeremy Clarkson.

Lee has been promoting the book with an extensive press campaign over the past few weeks. He has discussed the tensions on Rush's final R40 tour, his memories of hearing Led Zeppelin's debut album for the first time, revealed which Rush album he thinks should be made into a movie, highlighted some of the cutting insults he has received over the years due to his unique vocal style, identified the Rush album that was the hardest to make, and admitted that he's potentially open to doing more gigs with his long-time bandmate Alex Lifeson.

During a stop in Seattle on his US book tour, the 70-year-old musician also had a suggestion for anyone who complains about his singing style, telling the audience at the city's Moore Theatre that he has been known to think, "Hey you don't like the way I sing? Well then I politely invite you to fuck the fuck off."



Lee also has spoken word live dates in the UK next month to promote his book.



The Geddy Lee In Conversation tour will call to:

Dec 10: Wolverhampton The Civic At The Halls

Dec 13: Sheffield City Hall

Dec 14: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Dec 17: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 18: London Barbican

Tickets for the shows can be bought here.