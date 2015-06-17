Rush always ruled out more members

Rush frontman Geddy Lee says the band always ruled out adding members to their lineup – even when he was struggling to play all his parts in the early 1980s.

He wound up delivering lead vocals, bass, synth, foot pedals and triggering backing tracks when the Canadian giants explored a more electronic sound.

Lee tells Rolling Stone: “Every rehearsal, I was screaming, ‘I can’t do it!’ But it just felt wrong to have another dude on stage with us.

“We talked about it all the time. We still talk about it. But it’s a no-go zone – can’t do it.”

He believes the balance between him, Alex Lifeson and Neal Peart is the secret to their longevity. “We’re never mean to each other,” he says. “If we disagree, we pout. That’s sort of the Canadian way. But we did love punching Alex when he said something stupid.”

Drummer Peart reflects: “If any of us were the slightest bit less stable, the slightest bit less disciplined, less humorous or more mean, or in any way different, it wouldn’t have worked. There’s a miracle there.”

Rush are currently touring the US on what’s likely to be their final large-scale tour – although Lee and Lifeson have both talked up the band’s future.

Meanwhile, the Quebec studio where they recorded seven albums is up for sale, for just $18,000. But the abandoned Morin Heights building – featured in the video for Tom Sawyer – needs a huge amount of work. It goes up for auction today and a Kickstarter campaign has been launched to preserve and rebuild it.

