Run-DMC, Ice Cube, Lil Kim, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ghostface Killah to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop at huge NYC show

Run-DMC are to headline a special concert celebrating 50 years of hip-hop at New York's Yankee Stadium in August.



Billed as “on the day it began in the Bronx, where it all started,” Hip Hop 50 Live will take place on August 11, and feature some of the biggest names in rap history, from Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg to DJ Kool Herc and The Sugarhill Gang to Lil Wayne, Lil Kim, Eve and Ghostface Killah from Wu-Tang Clan. More artists will be added to the bill closer to the show date.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, D.M.C said: “August is hip-hop’s 50th birthday! So up in the Bronx where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history. I am honoured to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock. Thank you hip-hop!”



“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” Run tells Rolling Stone.

Tickets for the show go on sale today, June 8.

The show follows from the tribute to 50 years of hip hop music at the Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in February, which featured performance from dozens of hip hop's biggest icons, from genre innovators like Grandmaster Flash to '80s heavyweights such as Public Enemy, Ice-T and De La Soul to innovators such as Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot and Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella.

You can watch the Grammys hip-hop medley below: