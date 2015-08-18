Royal Blood, Four Year Strong star on Tony Hawk 5

Royal Blood, Anti-Flag, Four Year Strong and Killer Be Killed and are among the acts to feature on the star-studded soundtrack for Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5.

The latest game instalment of Activision’s iconic skateboarding series is released on September 29 and will be available for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4 and PS3.

Also included in the soundtrack are songs by Death From Above 1979, State Champs, Temples and Cold Cave.

Skate hero Tony Hawk says: “I’ve always been proud of our video game soundtracks, and #‎THPS5 is no exception.”

The game includes a new online 20-person multiplayer mode. THPS5 is the first new game in the series since 2007’s Tony Hawk’s Proving Ground.

TONY HAWK PRO SKATER 2015 SOUNDTRACK

Anti-Flag - Stars and Stripes Atmosphere - Southsiders Black Pistol Fire - Hipster Shakes Bully - Milkman Cloud Nothings - I’m Not Part of Me Cold Cave - A Little Death to Laugh Connie Price and the Keystones - International Hustler Crass Mammoth - All 149 Deaf Poets - Degenerate Mind Death - Keep On Knocking Death From Above 1979 - Virgins Deer Mother - When The Wolves Come Out Doomtree - Mini Brute Fake P - Rorschach Family Force 5 - Raised By Wolves Four Year Strong - Go Down In History Harlan - Moment To Myself Hundred Visions - Our Ritual Hungry Hands - Highline Icon For Hire - Cynics And Critics Killer Be Killed - Wings of Feather and Wax New Politics - Everywhere I Go Plague Vendor - Black Sap Scriptures Ratatat -Cream On Chrome RattBlack - Skate Rock Royal Blood - Little Monster State Champs - Secrets Temples - Shelter Song The Orwells - Who Needs You The Schitzophonics - Rat Trap The Sheds - Bad Things are Bad Yogi & Skrillex - Burial