Ross Valory countersues Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain after sacking

Ross Valory is countersuing Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain following his dismissal from Journey last month.

Both the bassist and drummer Steve Smith were dismissed from the band in March over claims the pair had attempted a ”corporate coup d'état" to gain control of one of the band's business entities, Nightmare Productions, and take control of the Journey name.

But Valory has fired back by filing legal papers of his own at California’s Contra Costa County Superior Court, calling the allegations “baseless,” Schon and Cain’s actions “outrageous” with the pair causing “him to suffer severe emotional distress.”

The document adds: “Neal Schon and cross-defendant Jonathan Cain’s conduct, if allowed, will result in the loss of tens of millions of dollars in revenues due to, and which will become due to, cross-complainant Ross Valory during the performance lifetime of the band Journey.”

Valory’s attorney Andrew Spielberger tells BusinessWire: “Ross is shocked and devastated by the conduct of his lifelong bandmates and is disappointed that there was never any attempt to sit down and discuss what is most likely a misunderstanding and something that easily could have been worked out.”

He adds: “If there ever was a time to have perspective in this world about disagreements, it is now. Unfortunately, this disagreement between ‘brothers’ who have played music together for the past 35 to 45 years was not able to be resolved during the current coronavirus crisis when many are suffering.

“Ross feels horrible about this whole unnecessary ordeal. But he is a fighter and he has hired able counsel to defend and fight for his rights. I expect he will be vindicated and justice will prevail.”

This development is the latest in a long history of spats involving the members of Journey. In August 2017 Schon blasted his bandmates for visiting the White House, claiming they should remain politically neutral. Cain responded the following April, saying it was time for the band to move on.