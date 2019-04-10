Ronnie James Dio hologram tour dates announced

Last month, it was revealed that the Ronnie James Dio hologram tour would start soon – and now Eyellusion, the company behind the shows, have revealed an initial run of 18 US dates, with more to follow.

The official touring lineup will feature guitarist Craig Goldy, drummer Simon Wright, keyboardist Scott Warren and bassist Bjorn Englen.

They’ll be joined on the road by vocalists Tim 'Ripper' Owens and Oni Logan.

Wright says: “Looking forward to hitting the road with this incredible piece of technology and celebrating Ronnie and his timeless music again with his friends and fans.”

CEO of Eyellusion Jeff Pezzuti adds: “Ronnie James Dio was not only known for his amazing vocals, but also his incredible stage shows and performances.

“This show is a must see for all fans of Ronnie, new and old. The new stage production we have created plus the brand new Ronnie James Dio hologram have to be seen to be believed. This is a first of its kind metal show!

“We are celebrating Ronnie, with his live vocals, with his band he toured with for the last 17 years, and with a show that his fans will love!

“It's an over the top metal experience that will have the fans raising their horns throughout the show! We are excited for everyone to see what we have in store for the US beginning on May 31 and the world to follow!"

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday (April 12).

The Dio hologram made its debut at Wacken Open Air back in 2016.

Dio Returns US tour dates

May 31: Ft. Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Jun 01: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

Jun 02: St. Petersburg Palladium Theatre, FL

Jun 03: Atlanta Vinyl at Center Stage, GA

Jun 06: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Jun 07: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Jun 08: Asbury Park Paramount Theatre, NJ

Jun 09: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Jun 11: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Jun 12: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Jun 14: St. Charles The Arcada Theatre, IL

Jun 15: St. Paul Myth, MN

Jun 16: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

Jun 19: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Jun 20: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Jun 21: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Jun 28: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Jun 29: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV