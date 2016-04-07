Rolling Stones Totally Stripped collection detailed

A Rolling Stones compilation featuring stripped back versions of some of their hits is due for release this summer.

Totally Stripped will be issued on June 3 via Eagle Rock Entertainment and features live performances captured in 1995, some of which formed that year’s Stripped album.

Totally Stripped will available as a DVD or Blu-ray containing the newly-revised documentary of the same name, or on DVD+CD, DVD+LP and CD/2LPs formats.

A DVD or Blu-ray deluxe edition is also available, packaged with a 60-page hard book set containing five discs which includes hours of previously unavailable music such as three complete shows made available for the first time ever. The shows are The Paradiso in Amsterdam in May 1995, L’Olympia in Paris and Brixton Academy in London in July 1995.

The deluxe edition also contains a CD of favourites drawn from across the three live shows and three DVDs featuring, for the first time, each of those shows in full.

Rolling Stones Totally Stripped tracklist

CD

Not Fade Away (Amsterdam) Honky Tonk Woman (Paris) Dead Flowers (Amsterdam) Faraway Eyes (London) Shine A Light (Amsterdam) I Go Wild (Paris) Miss You (London) Like A Rolling Stone (Amsterdam) Brown Sugar (Paris) Midnight Rambler (London) Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Paris) Gimme Shelter (Amsterdam) Rip This Joint (Amsterdam) Street Fighting Man (Amsterdam)

DVD1

Totally Stripped documentary

DVD2

Amsterdam Paradiso 26 May 1995

DVD3

Paris L’Olympia 3 July 1995

DVD4

London Brixton Academy 19 July 1995