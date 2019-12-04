Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood reveals pop-up art exhibition

Ronnie Wood is to open a pop-up art exhibition in London later this month.

The Ronnie Wood Collection will begin with a private viewing on December 12, with the Rolling Stones guitarist opening the doors to the public at 71 Blandford Street, Marylebone, between December 13-15.

Visitors will have the chance to see some of the musician’s paintings, new works which have never been displayed in public before, and a series of limited edition signed, numbered prints.

Wood will be at the invite only event on the Thursday and will also recreate his art studio on the Marylebone Gallery floor, making a “rare live painting appearance over the weekend.”

Wood says: “I'm always looking for new inspiration for my art. Colour fills my life. Even the decoration in my homes is a riot of colour. I paint the walls, everything, and I've even turned some of my art into mosaics for our bathroom.

“I’ve turned paintings into carpets, stained glass and bronzes, and have collaborated on marine chronometers for Bremont and even a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

“Liberty and Co has used my paintings to create scarves, bags and clothes. I've done art for albums, including the cover of an Eric Clapton album, and I do the Stones' setlists as little works of art. Art fills my life, art is my life and art will continue to be my life.”

Last month, Wood released the album Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five – Mad Lad: A Live Tribute To Chuck Berry. It was recorded at Wimborne’s Tivoli Theatre in 2018 – a night that saw guest appearances from singer Imelda May and pianist Ben Waters.