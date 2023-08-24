"The voice had been there all along... Hidden in plain sight": Listen to Roger Waters' atmospheric new version of Pink Floyd's Time, from his reimagined The Dark Side of the Moon Redux album

Roger Waters has shared his atmospheric new 'reimagining' of Pink Floyd classsic Time, the second track to be unveiled from his forthcoming The Dark Side of the Moon Redux album.

The new version of the track includes a spoken word introduction, with Waters solemnly intoning: "The voice had been there all along. Hidden in the stones in the rivers. Hidden in all the books. Hidden in plain sight. It was the voice.. of reason." Waters also strips away the sound effects in the song's iconic opening, and places his hushed vocals higher in the mix, making the new version of the song seem more reflective and world-weary.



Waters first revealed that he was working on a new version of Pink Floyd's 45 million-selling masterpiece during an interview with The Telegraph back in February. Last month, the former Pink Floyd man shared his new version of Money.

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has already declared Waters' new version of the album "absolutely brilliant!"

Discussing his reasoning for the Redux album, Waters said, “The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition.”

“But Dave, Rick, Nick, and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck... I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time.”

Listen to the song below:

Waters will premiere his new recording at the London Palladium on October 8, two days after the album's release through SGB Records, on October 6.