"I had to play this sh***y little kit. It was just awful. I really had a bad time": Roger Taylor looks back on a problem Queen finally fixed after 50 years

By
( )
published

Listen to Roger Taylor's isolated drum tracks from three different versions of Queen's first album highlight Liar

Roger Taylor in 1973
(Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Roger Taylor has detailed his frustration about the drum sound on Queen's first album, which the band finally fixed when revisiting the recordings for last year's 50th anniversary Queen I box set.

Prior to being signed, Queen recorded a demo at De Lane Lea Studios in Wembley, North London, in late 1971. The songs included Keep Yourself Alive, Liar, Jesus, Great King Rat and The Night Comes Down, all of which the band rerecorded when they relocated to Trident Studios in Soho to work on their debut album the following year. The studio had successfully played host to the likes of David Bowie, Elton John and Lou Reed, but Taylor wasn't happy with the setup.

“At De Lane Lea, we’d just turn up and do what we can – and quickly," says Taylor, in the latest episode of their ongoing video series Queen The Greatest. "At Trident, it did feel like, ‘OK, now we're in it’, but I didn’t really get on with their ideas. They had a drum booth and it was a well-known sound: very dry and dead, which is not what I wanted.

"I wanted to hear the drums resonate. I didn't want it to go ‘thud, whack’. But that's what they wanted. There was cloth over everything, and everything was taped down.”

“I didn't even have my proper kit in there. I had to play this shitty little kit. It was just awful. We were told: ‘This is the Trident sound’. But we didn't want the Trident sound. We wanted our sound. I really had a bad time playing that kit, which is why, actually, if you listen to the demos – which I played on my relatively cheap kit in De Lane Lea – it's a higher standard of drumming. It’s quite busy, but it makes sense. And it's just better to listen to."

For the Queen I set, the band were able to use current technology to tweak the drum sound to bring it in line with what they'd always intended, and Queen The Greatest Special: The Drum Sound (Episode 6) goes into more detail, sharing three samples of Taylor's isolated drum tracks from side two opener Liar – the De Lane Lea and Trident versions, as well the remixed 2024 sound.

“What we've done now with Queen I is we’ve used all the actual recordings but made it sound more like we wanted it to sound at the time," says Taylor. "So it’s 'liver', the drums are more alive and more ambient. So, for me, it's a significant improvement, and I know Brian [May] feels the same."

Queen I is available from the Queen store.

Queen The Greatest Special: The Drum Sound (Episode 6) - YouTube Queen The Greatest Special: The Drum Sound (Episode 6) - YouTube
Watch On
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.