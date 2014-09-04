Roger Dean marks Life In Art

Roger Dean has confirmed plans to mark his 70th birthday with a month-long retrospective exhibition at the Trading Boundaries gallery in Sheffield Green, Sussex.

The artist reached the milestone on August 31, and the show opens on September 23, running until October 19. It’s set to include many of his original paintings, watercolours, drawings, sketches and prints – many on display for the first time. Work by his daughter Freyja will also be featured.

Debut showings include his recent work for Asia, Yes, Rick Wakeman and Black Moth.

He’ll also host a live painting session on September 28, finishing work on a print while answering questions from the audience.

The Trading Boundaries boutique gallery, venue, cafe and shop has held intimate performances by Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Focus and others. Tickets for Roger Dean At 70: A Life In Art are on sale now.