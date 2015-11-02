Rod Stewart: songwriting is a struggle

Rod Stewart has released his latest album, Another Country, the follow-up to 2013’s Time album. And in a video published today, he talks about the benefits of not recording in a studio, the best way to get a reluctant audience to appreciate your new material, and why writing those songs isn’t easy.

“The last album did really well, especially in Europe,” says Rod. “And it gave me the confidence to spread my wings and keep on writing. And songwriting’s never been easy for me. It’s always a struggle.“

In September, Stewart teamed up with Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones to perform a seven-song set of Faces songs for 5000 fans at Hurtwood Park Polo Club, raising money and awareness to fight prostate cancer, and appeared at the BBC’s Festival In A Day in Hyde Park. A Faces box set was released in August.

Live: Faces