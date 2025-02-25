Full lineup announced for Rocklahoma 2025 festival

The full lineup has been announced for this year's Rocklahoma Festival. More than 40 acts will perform at the event, which takes place at the Rockin' Red Dirst Ranch Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma from August 29-31.

The headliners of this year's festival will be Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and Shinedown. Other artists on the bill include Marilyn Manson, Three Days Grace, 311, Alice Cooper, The Darkness, Knocked Loose, Tom Morello and Bruce Dickinson.

A Thursday Night Throwdown Kick-Off Concert will feature sets from Dee Snider, Trixter, Sebastian James, Rocket Science and Crimson Love.

Other bands playing at Rocklahoma 2025 include:

Friday: Marky Ramone (playing songs by The Ramones), Hinder, Dorothy, Saliva, Orianthi, The Band Feel, Paralandra, Dime Store Riot, One Night Stand, Fist of Rage.

Saturday: Starset, Citizen Soldier, Ayron Jones, Drowning Pool, 10 Years, Return to Dust, Zero 9:36, Fan Halen, Fox N' Vead, Eternal Frequency, Waves in April.

Sunday: Flyleaf w/Lacey Sturm, The Struts, Of Mice & Men, Sunami, Barbarians of California, The Funeral Portrait, Wargasm U.K., Mike Tramp's White Lion, Chained Saint, Snake Bite Whiskey, Color of Chaos.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tickets are on sale now, with three-day general admittance passes starting at $189.99 plus booking fees. VIP packages begin at $499.99, with a "Weekend Rockstar" pass currently available for $1,349.99. The latter includes premium viewing facilities, access to an air-conditioned backstage lounge, a festival t-shirt voucher, a welcome gift and access to corporate dining, VIP parking and entrance facilities.

Last year's Rocklahoma was headlined by Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot and Disturbed.