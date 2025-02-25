Full lineup announced for Rocklahoma 2025 festival

By
( )
published

Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and Shinedown will headline this year's Rocklahoma event in Pryor, Oklahoma

Rocklahoma 2025 admat
(Image credit: Pryor Creek Music Festivals)

The full lineup has been announced for this year's Rocklahoma Festival. More than 40 acts will perform at the event, which takes place at the Rockin' Red Dirst Ranch Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma from August 29-31.

The headliners of this year's festival will be Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and Shinedown. Other artists on the bill include Marilyn Manson, Three Days Grace, 311, Alice Cooper, The Darkness, Knocked Loose, Tom Morello and Bruce Dickinson.

A Thursday Night Throwdown Kick-Off Concert will feature sets from Dee Snider, Trixter, Sebastian James, Rocket Science and Crimson Love.

Other bands playing at Rocklahoma 2025 include:

Friday: Marky Ramone (playing songs by The Ramones), Hinder, Dorothy, Saliva, Orianthi, The Band Feel, Paralandra, Dime Store Riot, One Night Stand, Fist of Rage.

Saturday: Starset, Citizen Soldier, Ayron Jones, Drowning Pool, 10 Years, Return to Dust, Zero 9:36, Fan Halen, Fox N' Vead, Eternal Frequency, Waves in April.

Sunday: Flyleaf w/Lacey Sturm, The Struts, Of Mice & Men, Sunami, Barbarians of California, The Funeral Portrait, Wargasm U.K., Mike Tramp's White Lion, Chained Saint, Snake Bite Whiskey, Color of Chaos.

Tickets are on sale now, with three-day general admittance passes starting at $189.99 plus booking fees. VIP packages begin at $499.99, with a "Weekend Rockstar" pass currently available for $1,349.99. The latter includes premium viewing facilities, access to an air-conditioned backstage lounge, a festival t-shirt voucher, a welcome gift and access to corporate dining, VIP parking and entrance facilities.

Last year's Rocklahoma was headlined by Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot and Disturbed.

Rocklahoma 2025 poster

(Image credit: Pryor Creek Music Festivals )
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

