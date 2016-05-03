Rock veterans Vinny Appice, Rudy Sarzo to perform with orchestra

Rock veterans Vinny Appice, Rudy Sarzo, Craig Goldy and Andrew Freeman will play at a one-off show with Temecula Valley Symphony next month.

The musicians will perform hits from The Beatles, The Who, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Moody Blues, Rainbow and Deep Purple with the orchestra. The concert will take place at the Temecula Civic Center in California on June 18 and will be free to attend.

Sticksman Appice has played with Black Sabbath, Dio, Heaven And Hell. He currently plays in Resurrection Kings and Dio offshoot act Last In Line, with the lead singer Andrew Freeman performing at the event. Ex-Dio guitarist Craig Goldy, who also plays in spin-off band Dio Disciples and Resurrection Kings, will appear at the show.

Guest bassist Rudy Sarzo will join the Dio men, having recorded and toured with bands such as Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake and Blue Oyster Cult. He currently plays in supergroup Project Rock with former and current members of Judas Priest, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Scorpions and more.

Meanwhile, the Second Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert which raises funds for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund will take place on Sunday, May 22. The singer died in May 2010 at the age of 67 after losing his battle with stomach cancer.

For more information visit the City Of Temecula website.