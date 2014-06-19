Rock supergroup launch funding appeal

A host of metal stars including members of Fear Factory and System Of A Down have launched one of the most ambitious crowdfunding initiatives ever.

Project Rogue has set a target of $70,000 to create an album called Titans that will feature Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler, Napalm Death’s Mitch Harris, Cynic’s Paul Masdival and Rob Barrett of Cannibal Corpse.

SOAD bass player Shavo Odadjian and Fear Factory’s founding drummer Raymond Herrera are also on board, along with many more existing and up-and-coming metal musicians.

Various levels of contribution are available, from a digital copy of the album at $10 to a $10,000 package that will see one of your compositions worked into the album – as well as many others in between.

Project Rogue leader Herrera says: “Ive been looking into the crowdfunding aspect of the music industry and it’s been pretty interesting to see how people have taken to it. Something like this is very unique because it allows us to deal or work directly with the fans, where they actually invest or be involved in something that is direct with the artist.”

JD Schmidt of Nociceptor adds: “It’s awesome for a band to be able to seek out to a financial resource without having to sign their lives away to a bank to see a project through. And on the other side of the coin it’s great for fans to be a part of the music that they love in whatever way they can.

“I was floored when they asked me to be a part of it. Deeply humbled and kind of overwhelmed. I think I peed a little bit.”

Odadjian describes crowdfunding as “the future” and says he will offer his bass playing skills as well as writing and arrangement to the songs.

Pat Lachman of Damageplan says he hopes the album will “scare the shit out of people.”

For the full list of musicians involved and more details on the IndieGogo campaign – which has until Tuesday, July 8, to reach its target – check out the Project Rogue page.

Watch the appeal video below