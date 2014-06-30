Rock Opera game features Alissa

Alissa White-Gluz and Dani Filth are set to feature in a new 'rock opera' videogame.

Developed by students at the Utrecht University Of Arts in the Netherlands, Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame is a puzzle platform and adventure game that sees a host of rock stars deliver the storyline via music and singing.

Arch Enemy singer White-Gluz, Cradle Of Filth star Dani, Dragonforce singer Marc Hudson and Simone Simons of Epica are among the names who lend their skills to the game.

The musical score is performed by the Metropole Orkest – the world’s biggest professional pop and jazz orchestra – and band members of Epica, Textures and Within Temptation. The music within the game reacts to the playing style of the gamer.

An album version of the game’s score will be released in October, with the game due to follow for PC and Mac in early 2015.

Watch a trailer for Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame below