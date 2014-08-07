Rock icons join forces in charity auction

The biggest names in rock and metal have joined forces for a massive charity fundraiser.

Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica, Alice Cooper, Status Quo, Alice In Chains, Slash and many more have donated memorabilia for an auction to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, Childline and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.

Organised by Heavy Metal Truants in association with TeamRock.com, the auction offers the largest-ever assembling of rock and metal bands memorabilia and exclusive signed merchandise for a charity event.

Featuring more than 80 items representing the biggest names in metal, alongside some wonderful donations from the likes of Peter Gabriel and comedian Bill Bailey, and donated by both bands and a wide array of music industry professionals, the auction launches at exactly 11.58pm tonight – Thursday, August 7 – and runs for two weeks on eBay.

Bidders from around the world will be able to get involved in the hope of getting their hands on an array of exclusive signed prizes including guitars, amps, t-shirts, posters, box-sets, rare pressings of albums, setlists, an entire soundsystem and even a crash helmet from thrash heroes Slayer.

Notable items in the auction include:

Signed Iron Maiden artwork

A signed Status Quo guitar

A Faith No More Gold disc for the album The Real Thing

And an Orange amp signed by Black Sabbath, Zakk Wylde, The Darkness, Alex Lifeson from Rush, Thunder, Black Star Riders, Mott The Hoople and more.

TO VIEW THE FULL MONSTER ROCK AUCTION LISTING, CLICK HERE:

The Heavy Metal Truants is a collection of amateur cyclists led by Iron Maiden’s manager Rod Smallwood and Metal Hammer and TeamRock.com editor-in-chief Alexander Milas, and comprising musicians, journalists, promoters, music industry professionals and heavy metal fans. This auction follows the second annual charity cycle ride in June this year, covering 161 miles from London to Donington for the opening day of Download Festival.

The Monster Rock Auction is supported and sponsored by TeamRock.com – the company behind the biggest collection of rock and metal media on the planet, and publishers of Metal Hammer and Classic Rock magazines.

The auction closes on Thursday, August 21, with the cheque presentation taking place on Thursday, September 4. During this time TeamRock Radio will run a Truant Takeover day where the entire programming will be devoted to artists and presenters raising money for the charities.

Alexander Milas says: “For millions of rock and metal fans around the world, music is a way of life, and this is proof-positive that we’re also a community. The outpouring of support we’ve from musicians and industry alike is truly humbling, and we’re hoping it’ll be matched by the bids once the auction opens up. Spread the word.”