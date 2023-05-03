Kate Bush and Rage Against The Machine to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Willie Nelson and Missy Elliott will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November.

The quartet are joined by George Michael and The Spinners as the inductees for 2023.



Artists are eligible to enter the Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first single: Kate Bush was previously on the shortlist in 2018, 2021 and 2022, while Rage Against The Machine are being inducted after four previous nominations.

Artists who were nominated for 2023 but missed out include Iron Maiden, The White Stripes, Soundgarden and Joy Division/New Order.



Legendary hip-hop DJ Kool Herc and guitarist Link Wray, best known for his 1958 instrumental Rumble, will receive this year's Musical Influence Award, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Elton John’s longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin are to receive Musical Excellence Awards.



The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 3, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.



“This year’s incredible group of inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock’n’roll,” says John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, not to be confused with the ex-Thin Lizzy/Whitesnake guitarist. “We are honored that this November’s induction ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of hip-hop.”



While Kate Bush has not released new music since 2011, she experienced a huge surge in popularity last year thanks to the use of Running Up That Hill in Netflix drama Stranger Things.