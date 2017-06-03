Rock am Ring festival given green light after security checks

German rock festival Rock am Ring has been given the go-ahead to resume after police evacuated the site last night following a terror alert.

In a Facebook statement, organisers say: “This is the news we all have been waiting for. Rock am Ring 2017 will go on! After intensive searches and sweeps of the complete festival site by the police, there was no corroboration of any signs of acute danger. Set up for day two of Rock am Ring has commenced, and the program will resume in the early afternoon. The incredibly disciplined fans deserve all our respect and gratitude. We keep you posted.”

At a press conference this morning, Wolfgang Fromm, chief of the Koblenz police force, reported that three people had been detained after using false credentials to attempt to gain access to the festival, but were later released.

The police also tweeted a message saying, “We look forward with you. It goes on!”

Artists due to perform at the festival today include Die Toten Hosen, Sleeping With Sirens, Suicide Silence and Pierce The Veil.

Yesterday’s evacuation, in which tens of thousands of fans were asked to leave the festival site, came just 12 days after a suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in which 23 people died and at least 116 were injured.

Security services are maintaining a high-alert status at other festival sites.