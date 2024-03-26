"That was a special adventure – I wouldn’t be here without him": Robert Trujillo says he'd love to work with Ozzy Osbourne again and reveals the classic cult supergroup he wants to resurrect

2023 was a busy year for Metallica. Between the release of 72 Seasons and the massive M72 World Tour which saw the band playing multiple nights in cities around the world, they certainly kept themselves busy. But bassist Robert Trujillo was even busier, reuniting with his former band Suicidal Tendencies for some special appearances.

But if 2023 was a big year for him, he's got even more planned for 2024. Speaking to Hammer at the end of 2024, Trujillo alluded to an upcoming documentary about Metallica superfans, as well as tour dates that would take the band right into 2025. The bassist also had a few things of his own he admitted he'd love to see this year, including being open to reconnecting with Ozzy Osbourne to work on a follow-up to 2022's Patient Number 9, which he also played on.

"Well, you know I’m always there for him!" he tells Hammer after being asked if he's expecting the call. "Whatever he needs from me, I’ll always do my best. I’ll always cherish my years with Ozzy and was so lucky to be able to work with him again on [Patient Number 9], which even won a couple Grammys. That was another special adventure – I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Ozzy isn't the only person Trujillo is looking to reconnect with, either. 2024 marks 25 years since the release of How To Write Love Songs, the only album from his supergroup project Mass Mental. Formed in the mid-90s, Mass Mental was fronted by future Skindred vocalist Benji Webbe and played select reunion shows from 2014 - 2016.

“I always love to see Benji – he’s my man and I’ve loved him since Dub War," he explains to Hammer. "I discovered them when a DJ was playing their music in a club in New Zealand all the way back in ’95, so we go back a long way and my kids sometimes ask ‘when are you gonna do Mass Mental again’ because they love that stuff!"

He does admit, however, that there are difficulties to getting the band back together.

"It’s complicated these days because of our schedules," he admits. "I’m fortunate I’ve been able to write with for the past 30 years where I’ve basically gone ‘I want to be able to play with my favourite musicians, to call them up and be like lets jam, have fun’. Benji is one of those guys and it’s always good to hook up with him to do a Mass Mental show every ten years or so. The last one was actually in London, I think, at the Electric Ballroom, so I’d say we’re due! Maybe I’ll look at Metallica’s schedule and see if we can get a party going to celebrate the anniversary – last time we had Mark King from Level 42, Phil [Campbell] from Motorhead, it was just a big party!”

Watch a clip of the band performing in 2014 below.

Metallica's M72 World Tour resumes in Munich, Germany on May 24. For the full list of dates, visit the band's official website.