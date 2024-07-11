“I went out in the crowd of 40,000 people to try and beat somebody up”: Robert Trujillo compares supporting Metallica and Guns ’N’ Roses in the ’90s

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has said it was “way funner” supporting the band in the 1990s than it was playing with Guns ’N’ Roses.

Truillo, who joined Metallica in 2003, toured with the two heavyweight hard rock bands in prior outfit Suicidal Tendencies in 1993.

Reflecting on the experience at a recent Q&A, the bassist says (via Blabbermouth), “So, basically 1993, 1994, Suicidal Tendencies supported Metallica.

“We came through Europe with Metallica and we also did the States. And that was my first introduction to massive production.”

He continued: “And the interesting thing is, in ’93 in Europe, we were actually going sort of back and forth between Metallica and Guns ’N’ Roses.

“So we would do two weeks with Metallica, and then we’d do two weeks with Guns ’N’ Roses.

“And what I found was that our two weeks with Metallica were – no disrespect to Guns ’N’ Roses – but man, way better, way funner, better for us, better crowd.”

After calling the Guns ’N’ Roses gigs “varied”, Trujillo reveals that he and Suicidal Tendencies vocalist Mike Muir once leapt into a crowd to fight somebody who threw a sandwich at them.

“I remember one show, somebody threw a sandwich,” he recalls.

“And it hit me, and I got really mad, and then Mike and I went out in the crowd of 40,000 people to try and beat somebody up that we couldn’t find.

“But all of a sudden, we were signing autographs, and it’s, like, ‘Wait a minute. We’re supposed to be pissed off.’

“So, it was weird. There were good days and bad days.”

Metallica are about to wrap up their 2024 tour of Europe with two dates at Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on July 12 and 14.

Next month, the band will start a run of shows in North and Central America.

For the full list of upcoming Metallica tour dates, see below.

The band are performing to promote their 2023 album 72 Seasons.

Rob Trujillo at Ross Halfin book signing (Helsinki 8/6/24) - YouTube Watch On

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico