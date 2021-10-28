Robert Plant’s hand-written lyrics for Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir are up for auction

Alternate lyrics to Led Zeppelin classic Kashmir, hand-written by vocalist Robert Plant on stationary from The Whitehall hotel in Chicago, are coming up for auction next month. Previously sold at Sotheby’s in 2016, and now being made available again as part of the Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions on November 19/20, the lyric sheet is expected to sell for $200,000 - $300,000.

(Image credit: Sotheby’s)

Other items of rock ’n’ roll memorabilia going under the hammer at the auction, which will take place at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York and online at juliensauction.com, include an MTV Video Music Awards ‘Moonman’ awarded to Guns N’ Roses when Sweet Child O’ Mine won the Best Heavy Metal Video categotry in 1989, an illustration drawn by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain (signed as ‘Kurdt Kobain’), the jacket which Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards wore onstage at the infamous Altamont concert, guitars owned and played by the late Eddie Van Halen and U2’s The Edge, and the original metal ‘asylum’ mask featured on the cover of Quiet Riot’s Metal Health album.



"Julien's Auctions is honored to present this extraordinary collection of historic and important music relics used by the pantheon of rock gods and pop music icons from the 20th century and 21st century at our annual two-day music event of the year," says Darren Julien, president/chief executive officer of Julien's Auctions. "The breadth and scope of these museum worthy collectibles represent not only the pinnacle of these legendary figures' careers and their mythic performances but the impact of their artistry and the lives they lived on and off the stage that changed not only music but the world."