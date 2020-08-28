Robert Plant shares rendition of rockabilly classic Too Much Alike

Robert Plant has shared a previously unreleased track titled Too Much Alike – a cover of Charley Feathers’ rockabilly classic, featuring US singer-songwriter Patty Griffin joining him on vocals.

The song will feature on the recently announced Digging Deep: Subterranea album – a collection of 30 tracks that span the former Led Zeppelin vocalist’s solo career.

Digging Deep: Subterranea will launch on 2CD and on digital and streaming platforms on October 2 through Plant’s Es Paranza label and will also include two more previously unreleased recordings: Nothing Takes The Place Of You and Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1), which Plant released last month.

Plant has also just launched the third season of his Digging Deep podcast. A total of five new episodes will premiere every two weeks and all were recorded earlier this year with BBC 6 Music’s Matt Everitt before a live audience at London’s Rough Trade East.

Digging Deep: Subterranea is now available to pre-order. Check out Too Much Alike below.

Robert Plant: Digging Deep: Subterranea

CD1

1. Rainbow

2. Hurting Kind

3. Shine It All Around

4. Ship of Fools

5. Nothing Takes The Place Of You - Previously unreleased

6. Darkness, Darkness

7. Heaven Knows

8. In the Mood

9. Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1) - Previously unreleased

10. New World

11. Like I’ve Never Been Gone

12. I Believe

13. Dance with You Tonight

14. Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down

15. Great Spirit (Acoustic)

CD2

1. Angel Dance

2. Takamba

3. Anniversary

4. Wreckless Love

5. White Clean & Neat

6. Silver Rider

7. Fat Lip

8. 29 Palms

9. Last Time I Saw Her

10 Embrace Another Fall

11. Too Much Alike - Previously unreleased

12. Big Log

13. Falling in Love Again

14. Memory Song (Hello Hello)

15. Promised Land