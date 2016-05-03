Robert Plant joins John Bonham's sister Deborah onstage

Robert Plant joined John Bonham’s sister Deborah onstage for two songs at the weekend.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman and Deborah Bonham’s band played through a version of Led Zep’s When The Levee Breaks and a cover of Johnny Kidd and The Pirates’ Shakin’ All Over at the left Bank in Hereford, England, on Saturday night.

Promoter John Hales tells the Hereford Times: “It made my day. He was a lovely guy, very amenable, chatty and willing to talk to people.

“I think everyone was over the moon. Everybody was ecstatic and cameras came out and everybody was having an amazing time.”

Plant guests on Bonham’s latest album, 2014’s Spirit.

Drummer Bonham died in 1980 aged 32 after inhaling vomit in his sleep “due to consumption of alcohol.” An inquest into his death returned the verdict of accidental death.

