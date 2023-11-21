Watch Robert Fripp and Daryl Hall play King Crimson's classic Red without rehearsing together first

King Crimson leader Robert Fripp has appeared on the latest episode of the long-running web series Live From Daryl's House. The show, which is hosted by Daryl Hall, the singer of pop-rock duo Hall & Oates, has been running since 2007, and features Hall talking to (and performing with) his guests.

In episode 87, Fripp, Hall and his band perform three songs from Hall's 1980 debut album Sacred Songs (NYCNY, Babs And Babs, and The Farther Away I Am) which Fripp had produced three years earlier, plus You Burn Me Up (I'm A Cigarette) from Fripp's first solo album, Exposure. They also cover David Bowie's "Heroes" (Fripp played guitar on the original) and King Crimson's own Red. And all without rehearsing together first.

The footage for Red begins with Fripp, Hall and the other musicians at dinner, where the pair discuss how they first met, and the King Crimson man reveals that they attended a Ramones show together. Then Fripp says grace before the party settle down for dinner.

"Rub a-dub-dub, thanks for the grub," says Fripp. "Yay! God!"

"Amen," adds Hall, appropriately.

"I think you nailed that, didn't you?" asks a delighted-looking Fripp as the song ends.

"That's the first time we played this together!" says Hall. "That means something! Didn't you say it takes King Crimson three days to learn this?"

"We take three days to re-learn it every time we play it," confirms Fripp.

Previous guests on Live From Daryl's House have included Joe Walsh, Rob Thomas, Todd Rundgren, Darius Rucker, Cheap Trick, Aaron Neville, Chuck Prophet, and Ray Manzarek and Robbie Krieger of The Doors.

Watch the entire episode with Robert Fripp below.