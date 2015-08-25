Robert Cray issues Right Next Door video

Robert Cray has released his band’s performance of Right Next Door, taken from his 4 Nights Of 40 Years live pack.

The DVD and Blu-ray focuses on a 94-minute video, featuring material shot at four shows in the Los Angeles area, alongside clips from 1982 and 1987, plus interviews with Cray, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Buddy Guy and others. Accompanying CDs offer the same tracks in audio format.

Mascot Label Group say: “It is extraordinary for musicians to thrive over four decades, and the Robert Cray Band is just that –extraordinary. 4 Nights of 40 Years Live is a testament to the band’s past success, and proof that the band is as live as ever.”

The set will be released on August 28 via Mascot in a number of formats.