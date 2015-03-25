Robben Ford goes Into The Sun

Robben Ford has streamed his album Into The Sun in full with TeamRock.

It’s released via Mascot Label Group on March 30, complete with guest appearances by Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Robert Randolph, Sonny Landreth, ZZ Ward and Tyler Bryant.

Robben tells The Blues Magazine: “There’s a broad range of music on this record – but if I were to put it in a nutshell, it’s very uplifting, it’s fun, and it’s got great energy.

“The rhythm section is really strong. You really get to hear and feel the drums and bass, but then there is all this beautiful colour. And of course we have all our guests to enhance the record.”

Into The Sun is available for pre-order now. Ford plays London’s O2 Academy Islington on April 29, followed by a run of European shows.

