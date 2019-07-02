Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell movie gets a release date

Rob Zombie’s much-anticipated new movie 3 From Hell has finally got a release date.

The horror, which features the Firefly family from the singer’s previous movies House Of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, will open from September 16-18 in 900 cinemas across the US, via digital broadcast network Fathom at selected cinemas.

The singer also unveiled the first poster for the film.

“The journey of these characters has always been special to me and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness,” says Zombie of 3 From Hell. “This project was a true labour of love for everyone involved and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!”

A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.