Trending

Zombie to launch Spookshow live

By Louder  

19-track album wasn’t planned, he admits

null

Rob Zombie has confirmed details of a live album entitled Spookshow International Live, to be launched later this year.

And he’s admitted the record wasn’t originally part of his schedule for 2015.

Zombie says: “It’s been eight years since our last album, so we figured it was time for another. Actually we weren’t planning on it – but we recorded a few shows and they sounded really great. So we thought, ‘Fuck it! Let’s get it out there.’”

The shock-rock icon recently completed work on the follow-up to 2013 studio album Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor. He said: “I really think this is the best record yet, truthfully. I don’t know if everybody says that, but I really feel that way.”

He’s continuing work on next horror movie 31, and he’ll headline this year’s Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 6-9.

Spookshow International Live tracklist

  1. Teenage Nosferatu Pussy

  2. Superbeast

  3. Living Dead Girl

  4. Dead City Radio

  5. Drum Solo

  6. More Human Than Human

  7. Sick Bubblegum

  8. House Of 1000 Corpses

  9. Meet The Creeper

  10. Never Gonna Stop

  11. Blitzkrieg Bop

  12. Thunderkiss ‘65

  13. Jesus Frankenstein

  14. We’re An American Band

  15. Dragula

  16. Demonoid Phenomenon

  17. Pussy Liqour

  18. Demon Speeding

  19. Gong Gang Gong De Do Gong De Laga Raga

See more Louder news