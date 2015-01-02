Zombie to launch Spookshow live

Rob Zombie has confirmed details of a live album entitled Spookshow International Live, to be launched later this year.
And he’s admitted the record wasn’t originally part of his schedule for 2015.
Zombie says: “It’s been eight years since our last album, so we figured it was time for another. Actually we weren’t planning on it – but we recorded a few shows and they sounded really great. So we thought, ‘Fuck it! Let’s get it out there.’”
The shock-rock icon recently completed work on the follow-up to 2013 studio album Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor. He said: “I really think this is the best record yet, truthfully. I don’t know if everybody says that, but I really feel that way.”
He’s continuing work on next horror movie 31, and he’ll headline this year’s Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 6-9.
Spookshow International Live tracklist
Teenage Nosferatu Pussy
Superbeast
Living Dead Girl
Dead City Radio
Drum Solo
More Human Than Human
Sick Bubblegum
House Of 1000 Corpses
Meet The Creeper
Never Gonna Stop
Blitzkrieg Bop
Thunderkiss ‘65
Jesus Frankenstein
We’re An American Band
Dragula
Demonoid Phenomenon
Pussy Liqour
Demon Speeding
Gong Gang Gong De Do Gong De Laga Raga