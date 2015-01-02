Zombie to launch Spookshow live

Rob Zombie has confirmed details of a live album entitled Spookshow International Live, to be launched later this year.

And he’s admitted the record wasn’t originally part of his schedule for 2015.

Zombie says: “It’s been eight years since our last album, so we figured it was time for another. Actually we weren’t planning on it – but we recorded a few shows and they sounded really great. So we thought, ‘Fuck it! Let’s get it out there.’”

The shock-rock icon recently completed work on the follow-up to 2013 studio album Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor. He said: “I really think this is the best record yet, truthfully. I don’t know if everybody says that, but I really feel that way.”

He’s continuing work on next horror movie 31, and he’ll headline this year’s Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 6-9.

Spookshow International Live tracklist