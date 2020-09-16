Rob Halford: the night I tried to seduce Iron Maiden’s Paul Di’Anno

Rob Halford has revealed that he once tried to unsuccessfully seduce former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno.

In his upcoming autobiography, Confess: The Autobiography, the Judas Priest singer admits to inviting Di’Anno back to his hotel room in an attempt to seduce Di’Anno when Maiden supported Priest on 1980’s British Steel tour.

Relations between the two bands became tense after Di’Anno cockily proclaimed Maiden would “blow Judas Priest off stage every night”, with Priest guitarist KK Downing threatening to have the band thrown off the tour.

“We didn’t really hang out and banter with Maiden much on that tour,” writes Halford in Confess, “but maybe I took Di’Anno’s comment that he would blow Priest off stage too literally… because the one night we got drunk together, I tried to seduce him! We went to my room to carry on drinking, but I was too pissed to try anything, and he was too pissed to even know what I wanted to try.

“I think that was definitely for the best.”

Halford promises that Confess: The Autobiography, which is published on September 28, is “going to shock you.”

Speaking about the project, Halford told UCR: “There’s no point in putting a book together if you don’t have full disclosure, in my opinion.

“Since I’ve been clean and sober, I’ve probably been more honest and truthful about myself than I ever have been. You only get a chance to do it once and do it properly.”