Rob Halford reveals the wholesome moment he met Pink: "she used to stencil the Judas Priest logo on her school notebook!"

In the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, guest-edited by the one and only Tenacious D, we speak to Judas Priest legend Rob Halford for an exclusive new interview about his life and career, and the wild night he had at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony last year when he ended up duetting with none other than Dolly Parton.

Speaking about his experiences on the night, during which Judas Priest were given a special Musical Excellence award, Halford reveals a wholesome encounter he had with pop superstars Pink and Sheryl Crow.

“Pink came up to me and said, ‘I need to tell you something’, and I was thinking, ‘Oh god, what have we done?’" he explains. "She said when she was in school, she and her friends used to stencil the Judas Priest logo on their notebooks! Then Sheryl Crow came up to me and she said, ‘I love your voice, it’s amazing!’ All of these things solidify the fact that your music can reach and connect with people you’d never expect.

“When I got the email saying Dolly [Parton] would like me to take part in Jolene, I thought it was a wind-up," he continues. "But it did happen, and I’ll say this: everything you know about that woman... it comes from such a remarkable, pure place. That night was amazing. There was Pat Benatar, who I’ve known forever; Simon LeBon, who I’d never met but soon became joined at the hip with because he’s another yam-yam [a nickname for people from Rob’s home region, the Black Country]; me, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox and Pink all bowing to this incredible figurehead who we all adore.



"It was a surreal and moving experience," Halford concludes. "For all the people who hate the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, I’ll say this: it facilitates these moments of love in the music world.”

