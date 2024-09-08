Rob Halford has no plans to retire while Judas Priest "can still deliver the goods"

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says retirement isn't on his mind while the band "can still deliver the goods."

Vocalist Halford is 73-years-old but the band maintain a rigorous touring schedule and released their 19th album, Invincible Shield, this year.

Insisting that while Priest still look and feel good, Halford says he has no plans to give up the title of Metal God. And he reserves special praise for the role of the band's loyal legion of fans in keeping them on the road.

Halford tells Rock 108: "I think if your desire is still there, if your passion is still there, if you can still deliver the goods – to quote a Priest song – if you're moving along and the machine's not too wobbly, you can still get from A to B on one wheel, as long as it looks good and sounds good and all the other pieces are in place, why would you want to retire?

"I wouldn't know what to do with my life if I suddenly couldn't do this beautiful work. I need to do it. It's part of me that I need to do to live as a person because I love it so much. And I think I'm speaking for everybody in Priest. And that's the leading light that pushes through. That's what keeps you carrying on."

The band's desire to keep going is matched, Halford says, by the energy of the metal community.

He adds: "You marry that instantly with our glorious fans here in America and around the world that have kept this heavy metal machine rolling, because we can't do this alone.

"We'd look pretty dumb going into an arena if there's nobody in there. You need people there. That's part of the experience. It completes you. A live show completes the love of your band.

"It's like going to see your favourite basketball team or football team. You can watch them on the TV, you can get the shirt, you can see them on the Internet, but going to see them live, going to support them live is the ultimate commitment and dedication.

"So our fans are the biggest part of this story. We're nothing without our fans. It's true."

Priest are currently on the road on a widespread North American tour, with dates in Japan lined up for later this year.