Rival Sons record video session for Amazon

With the band's Great Western Valkyrie hitting UK shelves on Monday, Rival Sons have recorded an EP for the retail giant Amazon.

The three tracks — Electric Man, Good Things and Open My Eyes — were recorded at The Compound Studio in Long Beach, California, during breaks between tour rehearsals and the media commitments. The band’s European tour starts today in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and arrives in the UK next week.

The Electric Man footage fromn the session is below, or you can visit Amazon to watch all three performances or download the tracks (the audio files are only free to UK-based fans).

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tm9Cdm5asco)

Rival Sons play Download on Friday June 13.