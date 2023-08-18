Rival Sons confirm Lightbringer album details, launch new single Sweet Life

Long Beach rockers Rival Sons have finally revealed the details of Lightbringer, the companion album to Darkfighter, which was released in June. The new album, which was announced in January, will arrive on October 20, and is preceded by a single, Sweet Life.

“It’s the most old-school Rival Sons song on either of these two records," says frontman Jay Buchanan. "It has all of the early elements of what Rival Sons is and was. It was born out of my love mid-sixties rock like The Animals, The Kinks, and the bands I was raised on. It’s a bit of a break from all of the heavy subject matter too; it’s a barnburner.”

Lightbringer was recorded during the same 2021 sessions as Darkfighter, with longtime producer Dave Cobb.

"It started out as one album, and the collection grew too large,” Buchanan told Classic Rock, “so we had to split it because the mass was going to be too large. So we needed to partition the collection for there to be a short refractory period between the two."

Rival Sons Are currently on tour in The US with Smashing Pumpkins, and head to Europe in October. Full dates below.

Rival Sons: Lightbringer tracklist

Darkfighter Mercy Redemption Sweet Life Before The Fire Mosaic

Aug 19: West Palm Beach iThink Financial Amphitheatre, FL*

Aug 20: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL*

Aug 22: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC*

Aug 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*

Aug 25: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion NH*

Aug 26: Montreal Theatre Beanfield, QC

Aug 27: Portland State Theatre, ME

Aug 29: Harrisburg XL Live, PA

Aug 30: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY*

Aug 31: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA*

Sep 02: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON*

Sep 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON*

Sep 06: McKees Rocks Roxian Theatre, PA

Sep 07: Knoxville The Mill & Mine, TN

Sep 08: Franklin First Bank Amphitheater, TN*

Sep 09: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*

Sep 23: Clarkston Riff Fest, MI^

Sep 25: Louisville Louder Than Life 2023, KY^

Oct 13: London The Roundhouse, UK

Oct 14: Newcastle NX, UK

Oct 16: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Oct 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 20: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Oct 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 22: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Oct 24: Nantes La Carrière, France

Oct 25: Lyon Le Radiant, France

Oct 27: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 28: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Oct 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 31: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 01: Zurich X-TRA, Switzerland

Nov 02: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 04: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Nov 05: Warsaw Klub Stodola, Poland

Nov 06: Poznan Music Club B17, Poland

Nov 08: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 10: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Nov 12: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 13: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Nov 14: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark

Nov 16: Bergen Forum Scene, Norway

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 18: Stockholm B-K, Sweden

Nov 20: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

Nov 21: Tampere, Hall Finland

* = supporting Smashing Pumpkins

^ = festival date

Tickets are on sale now.